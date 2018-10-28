Bulgaria and Many Other Countries Moved the Arrows Back an Hour

On the last Sunday in October, we moved the clock's arrows one hour back to go to the winter time. In fact, it is the accepted astronomical time, while summer time is extraordinary.

We change the clocks so that we can make the most of daylight to coincide with the active hours of the day, explains Severina Yorgova from the Regional History Museum in Shumen.

She explains that the change of time was introduced in 1916 in Germany during the First World War. Later, this also happened in England, she says.

In Bulgaria this practice was introduced in 1979 with the Statute of the Council of Ministers.

Thus, in the spring, we move from astronomical time to summer time. This happens every year, Saturday to Sunday, the last week of March, and at 3:00 am we move the clock one hour ahead - 03:00 is 4:00.

In autumn we return to astronomical time - every year it is Saturday to Sunday, the last week of October, exactly at 4:00 in the morning, and we change the hour one hour back. That is, 04:00 in the morning is automatically 03:00 in the morning.