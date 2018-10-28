Magnitude 5.8 Quake Rattles Romania, Ukraine, Moldova and Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 28, 2018, Sunday // 09:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Rattles Romania, Ukraine, Moldova and Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rattled central and eastern Romania early Sunday and was also felt in Ukraine, Moldova and Bulgaria. No significant damage was reported, reports LatestLY.

The temblor, which lasted for several seconds, occurred at 3:38 am Sunday in the eastern quake-prone region of Vrancea at a depth of 150 kilometers (94 miles), Romania's National Earth Physics Institute said.

The quake woke residents in the capital, Bucharest, and elsewhere. Bucharest Ambulance Service spokeswoman Alice Grasu said a dozen or so residents telephoned immediately after the quake suffering from panic attacks.

Electricity was temporarily downed in an area near the epicenter northeast of Bucharest. There were reports of pictures and plaster falling off walls in the capital. Seismologists said that no aftershocks are expected.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria