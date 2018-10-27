More than 80% of the European companies say they do not have a cybersecurity strategy, EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said at a conference on Cybersecurity in Electric Mobility and Digital Transformation in Energy Infrastructure, which is taking place at the Military Academy in Sofia, Focus News Agency reports.

“Cybersecurity has many aspects. Digitalisation is something very exciting, but we must not overlook the new challenges it poses. Most companies do not have their own cybersecurity experts. More than 80% of European companies say they do not have a cybersecurity strategy,” Commissioner Gabriel said.

Europe is experiencing a shortage of ICT specialists with 300,000 vacancies and therefore it is important to invest in acquiring such skills, she said, adding that EUR 700 million has been earmarked to train European cybersecurity experts. “By 2020, the Commission plans to invest EUR 450 million, and it is important to support specific business ideas. The deadline is May 2019. Only a month ago, the EC presented the creation of a new cybersecurity centre. It will manage two main financial resources and will allow European funding to directly reach citizens and companies,” said Commissioner Gabriel.