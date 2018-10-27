Bulgarian Vice President: By 2030, 42% of this Country's Population will Live in 6 Cities

Society | October 27, 2018, Saturday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Vice President: By 2030, 42% of this Country's Population will Live in 6 Cities

By 2030, 42% of this country's population is expected to live in 6 cities – Sofia, Plovdiv, Ruse, Burgas, Varna and Stara Zagora. At the same time, a village disappears every month, Smolyan is the region with fastest shrinking population in the EU. 800 schools have been closed down over the past 15 years as there are no young families with children there, said Vice President Iliana Iotova, opening a conference on the demographic crisis in Bulgaria, Focus News Agency reported.

The main reason for the startling numbers is the lack of a realistic economic development programme, the vice president said, adding that Bulgaria needs a state policy on the matter. She further said development of high technology, tourism, agriculture, dual learning and the healthcare system should be national priorities, in order for people to consider Bulgaria a place worth living and working in. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria