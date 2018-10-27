EuroNews: Anti-vaxxers most Prominent in Bulgaria, Latvia and France, Says Survey

Fewer than 70% of respondents in all three countries consider innoculations safe, according to the Brussels-commissioned poll.

Bulgaria, Latvia and France are the most vaccine-sceptic countries in the European Union, a survey suggests , reports EuroNews .

Confidence in the drugs has declined in some parts of Europe as anti-vaccine groups gain traction in the political sphere, the report says.

Poland has seen a sharp drop: the proportion of those who think vaccines are safe for children has fallen 9.2% in the last three years.

“It is likely the European region still has the lowest confidence levels across the world,” said the report.

“The recent measles outbreaks should be used as an opportunity to remind people of the importance of vaccination and the dangers of vaccination-preventable diseases.”

In the summer, the World Health Organization said measles cases had hit record levels in Europe.

There were 37 deaths and more than 41,000 infections in the first half of this year, the highest for any 12-month period over the last decade.

The European Commission survey revealed respondents in Portugal, Denmark and Spain had the most confidence in vaccines.