Archaeologists from 12 Countries Take Part in Scientific Conference in Galabovo

Archaeologists from 12 countries and scientists from all over Bulgaria participate in the scientific conference held in the town of Galabovo, South Bulgaria, on 25th of October, reports BNT.

Krasimir Leshakov, Professor of Archeology at Sofia University, says that one of the mounds in Galabovo which was subject to research, places Bulgaria on the map of prehistory.

According to the scientists, the mound is well known not only in Europe, but throughout the world even though there are unresolved problems related to it.

Archeologists have discovered gold jewelery for female hair, suggesting that there has been precious metal processing in the region.