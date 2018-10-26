Archaeologists from 12 Countries Take Part in Scientific Conference in Galabovo

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | October 26, 2018, Friday // 10:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Archaeologists from 12 Countries Take Part in Scientific Conference in Galabovo

Archaeologists from 12 countries and scientists from all over Bulgaria participate in the scientific conference held in the town of Galabovo, South Bulgaria, on 25th of October, reports BNT. 

Krasimir Leshakov, Professor of Archeology at Sofia University, says that one of the mounds in Galabovo which was subject to research, places Bulgaria on the map of prehistory.

According to the scientists, the mound is well known not only in Europe, but throughout the world even though there are unresolved problems related to it.

Archeologists have discovered gold jewelery for female hair, suggesting that there has been precious metal processing in the region.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria