Petrol Prices in Bulgaria Rose by 20% Since the Beginning of the Year

Since the beginning of the year, petrol prices have gone up by almost 18% and diesel by almost 20%, according to a reference in the Fuello site, which keeps track of fuel prices on a daily basis. According to experts from the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association, the increase in price is normal and no other price rise is expected. On the contrary - there are trends for reductions, reports BNT.

According to the data, the average price for the country of the most frequently used petrol A 95 is 2.38 BGN per litre. In just one month it has gone up by 10% and for a year by 35%. Diesel price today was at an average of 2.42BGN. Its price is by 0,12 BGN higher than the beginning of the month and the last year's price increase was by 0,40 BGN.