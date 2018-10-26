Clock Changes Survey: Most Bulgarians Prefer to Stay on Summer Time

Most of Bulgarians want to stop the twice yearly seasonal clock change and to stay on the summer time permanently, according to the results of the National Consultation held by the Council of Ministers. The data were announced by the Ministry of Energy upon a request from BNT newscast. More than 17,000 Bulgarians wrote their comments in the survey, reports BNT.

The first thing that the results of the survey show is that 96% of the Bulgarians want to discontinue the seasonal clock change. According to doctors and psychologists, the change of time leads to lack of sleep, road accidents and the risk of a heart attacks.

And while in practice everyone is of the opinion that the clock change should be put to an end, the difference occurs for the choice between winter and summer time. According to the survey, most Bulgarians or 51% prefer to stay on the summer time.

38% voted to support staying on winter time.