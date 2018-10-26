Rila National Park to Open a Visitor Information Centre

A Visitor Information Centre for Rila National Park will open in Blagoevgrad’s Varosha, the old town. Its construction has officially started today, Focus News Agency reported. The project aimed at building protected areas capacity is funded under the Cooperation Programme Interreg V-A Greece-Bulgaria 2014-2020.

The centre will provide services to the visitors to the city, as well as to tourists interested in the park’s protected areas, Dr Stefan Kirilov, chief expert at the directorate, told Focus. It will provide information about biodiversity, forest ecosystems, as well as unique natural landmarks located in the park, said Dr. Kirilov. The building will be accessible for people with special needs, there will be an exhibition hall where park’s experts will give presentations, lectures and talks, will show films and videos about the conservation area.