Rila National Park to Open a Visitor Information Centre
A Visitor Information Centre for Rila National Park will open in Blagoevgrad’s Varosha, the old town. Its construction has officially started today, Focus News Agency reported. The project aimed at building protected areas capacity is funded under the Cooperation Programme Interreg V-A Greece-Bulgaria 2014-2020.
The centre will provide services to the visitors to the city, as well as to tourists interested in the park’s protected areas, Dr Stefan Kirilov, chief expert at the directorate, told Focus. It will provide information about biodiversity, forest ecosystems, as well as unique natural landmarks located in the park, said Dr. Kirilov. The building will be accessible for people with special needs, there will be an exhibition hall where park’s experts will give presentations, lectures and talks, will show films and videos about the conservation area.
- » Trade Unions: Budget 2019 is better than any other During Borisov’s Governance
- » New Sports Channel for Bulgaria
- » BGN 220 Million of Low-interest Financing Planned for Projects in South Bulgaria
- » Sofia Mayor: Snow Removal Companies Face Serious Sanctions for Poor Job
- » Bulgarian Parliament’s Social Policty Committee Adopts Disability Act at First Reading
- » Bulgarian MPs Discussed the Vote of no Confidence over Healthcare