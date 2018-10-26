Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Temperatures to Rise Significantly

It will be mostly sunny today. There will be moderate northwest wind, which will decrease into the evening and become southwesterly. Daily temperatures will rise significantly and the maximums will reach 17°C to 22°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.

The maximum temperatures along the Black Sea coast will be 16-18°C.

The mountains will be mostly sunny but expect strong at times even stormy northwest winds. It will quickly warm up and the maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 12°C, and at 2,000 m – about 6°C.