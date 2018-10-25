Crisis Centre for Child Victims of Human Trafficking to Open Doors in Sofia in 2019

At the beginning of 2019, Sofia Municipality together with the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will open a crisis centre for child victims, with a capacity for 10 children, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said at a conference on human trafficking and cybercrime, Focus News Agency reports.

The project will be financed by the state and administered by the municipality. She said the communities must have mechanisms to counteract human trafficking and violence and to provide adequate assistance to the victims. The municipality already has a shelter for victims of human trafficking, in which 17 people have received support, including seven children. It also has a crisis centre for child victims of violence, with a capacity for 22 children.