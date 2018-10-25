Slovenia is Opening an Embassy in Sofia

President Rumen Radev will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Miro Cerar today.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will also meet her Slovenian counterpart, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria at her invitation. The talks of the two first diplomats at the MFA will start with tete-a-tete meeting and will continue with a plenary meeting of the two delegations, after which there will be statements in front of the media.



Later that day Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva will attend the official opening ceremony of Slovenia's Embassy in Sofia.