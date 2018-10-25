Sappers Destroyed a Bomb Found in the Center of Sofia
Specialized teams from the Land Force and Air Force teams transported the World War II air defense bomb, the Defense Ministry said.
It was discovered during excavation works for the new metro in the area of "Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev" Boulevard in the capital.
Specialized teams have detonated the aviational bomb in Slivnitsa. During the detonation, 2.5 kg of trotyl is used.
After the primary blast followed a secondary - from the bomb itself, the military service announced.
