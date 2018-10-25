Two-year-old Child Died after an Accident with a Horse in Sliven

A two-year-old child from Sliven has died after being hit by a horse, police said in the city.

The incident took place on October 24, the signal was filed with the police by the Center for Emergency Medical Care in the city. It was established that the child's death occurred after a horse-riding incident in the area of Gocheva Melnitsa locality in the industrial area.

The 21-year-old rider is detained.

