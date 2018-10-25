Bulgarian Military Ships Highly Evaluated by International Experts in Paris

Politics » DEFENSE | October 25, 2018, Thursday // 16:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Military Ships Highly Evaluated by International Experts in Paris

Two Bulgarian military patrol ships attracted the attention of the experts during the largest exhibition of naval equipment and technologies Euronaval 2018, which is taking place in Paris. They are designed by the shipyard MTG – Dolphin, which is the only Bulgarian representative among the 400 companies, participating in the exhibition, reports Bm

The company, based in Varna, presented a 150-tonne ship for offshore protection (LPV-35) and a 550-tonne patrol vessel for protection of the exclusive economic zone (OPV-60). Both designs were highly evaluated by the international experts and high-level representatives of countries from three continents showed interest in them

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria