Bulgarian Military Ships Highly Evaluated by International Experts in Paris

Two Bulgarian military patrol ships attracted the attention of the experts during the largest exhibition of naval equipment and technologies Euronaval 2018, which is taking place in Paris. They are designed by the shipyard MTG – Dolphin, which is the only Bulgarian representative among the 400 companies, participating in the exhibition, reports Bm.

The company, based in Varna, presented a 150-tonne ship for offshore protection (LPV-35) and a 550-tonne patrol vessel for protection of the exclusive economic zone (OPV-60). Both designs were highly evaluated by the international experts and high-level representatives of countries from three continents showed interest in them