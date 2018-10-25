New Sports Channel for Bulgaria

Bulgaria: New Sports Channel for Bulgaria

A1 has launched its third proprietary sports channel in Bulgaria.

Known as Max Sport 3, it made its debut on October 23 offering viewers coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Aside from the Champions League, its schedule will include Italy’s Serie A, selected tennis tournaments, golf, beach football, speedway, motoring championships and other sports.

Max Sport 3 is being offered by A1 as part of the Max Sport Plus TV package, which up until now has consisted of Max Sport 1, Max Sport 2 and Edgesport.

The price of the package remains unchanged at BGN3.99 (€2.04) a month with a two-year subscription.

A1’s sports channels in Bulgaria now broadcast over 8,000 hours of live content a year

