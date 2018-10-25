China-Bulgaria Higher Education Rector's Forum Held in Sofia

The China-Bulgaria higher education rector's forum titled "Cooperation, Challenges, Future" was held here on Wednesday.

Nearly 60 rectors and administrators from 44 Chinese universities and colleges of higher education participated in the event, which was hosted by Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", the oldest, largest and highly ranked university in Bulgaria, reports China.org.cn

Addressing the participants, Yan Jianqun, political counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Sofia, said China and Bulgaria have been enjoying profound traditional friendship which has grown steadily over the last seven decades.

"Educational exchange is an important aspect of bilateral relations. It is the most effective and popular bridge and link for people's hearts and minds," Yan said.

Fu Bo, Director of the Department of International Cooperation at China Education Association for International Exchange, said the Chinese delegation has come to Bulgaria to learn more about Bulgarian higher education, promote the mutual understanding between educators, explore educational cooperation and enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

"We hope we could work together to let young students gain a real sense of experience, international vision, innovative and compound talents, promote the mutual understanding of the hearts and civilizations between the two peoples," Fu said.

"We should encourage them to understand and learn from each other, and continue the long traditional friendship between China and Bulgaria," Fu added.

Prof. Nikolay Vitanov, Sofia University Vice-rector of research and project affairs, said he was really impressed that so many distinguished guests from many of the leading Chinese universities have come to Bulgaria to discuss possibilities for collaboration.

"Relations between universities are very important for our countries, our peoples, and which is more important, for our students and children," said Sofia University Vice-rector of bachelor's and master's degree programs Prof. Reneta Bozhankova.