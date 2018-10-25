BGN 220 Million of Low-interest Financing Planned for Projects in South Bulgaria

Low-interest financing of BGN 220 million is earmarked for projects in Southern Bulgaria, in the field of tourism, renovation of cultural and historical heritage, sports, and energy efficiency for students, said Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Denitsa Nikolova, quoted by Focus News Agency.

The loans must be repaid in up to 20 years and the projects must be able to generate revenue. Beneficiaries that fail to generate enough revenues may apply for grants under the Regions in Growth programme, the deputy minister said. The financing is for projects developed by state institutions as well as the private sector and non-governmental organisations, she said.

According to Deputy Mayor Stoyan Markov, Sliven is ready to apply with projects for cultural heritage restoration and construction of adjacent infrastructure, worth nearly BGN 8 million.

The eligibility terms were presented at an information event on investments in tourism and urban environment with support from Regions in Growth 2014-2020, part of an information campaign of the regional development ministry.