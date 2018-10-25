Sofia Mayor: Snow Removal Companies Face Serious Sanctions for Poor Job

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 25, 2018, Thursday
The sanctions for snow removal companies are serious, they know it and I hope they will do their job well, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said at a press conference, Focus News Agency reports.

Last winter, the municipality imposed a total of BGN 3.5 million of sanctions over not properly cleared roads, stops or sidewalks, the mayor said. The sanction for not clearing a public transport stop in a timely manner, that is, by 7:30 am, is up to BGN 2,000. If the snow starts in the afternoon, it has to be removed by 7:30 pm. BGN 1,000 per 100 square metres is the sanction for areas left uncleared, Mayor Fandakova explained. She said she relied on her colleagues from the Sofia Inspectorate who monitor in real time through a GPS system the clearing operations. 

According to the city’s snow removal plan, 234 snow ploughs must be on standby, if snow is forecast. Another 53 snow ploughs will be deployed outside the city limits. There are additional machines, as well, 52 for the city and 14 for the suburban areas, the mayor specified.

