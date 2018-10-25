Alert for Strong Wind in 14 Bulgarian Regions

October 25, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Alert for Strong Wind in 14 Bulgarian Regions

Sofia. A code yellow warning for strong wind is in place for 14 regions in Bulgaria, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. These are Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia-region, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, where there will be strong wind from northwest, with gusts reaching 20-25 m/s in some places. Weaker wind is expected towards the end of the day.

 

