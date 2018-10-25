Eight Joint Investigations between Bulgaria and Other EU Countries in 2018

The government's programme identifies the fight against human trafficking and cybercrime as a priority, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said at a conference on Trafficking in Human Beings and Cybercrime: Ties, Counteraction and Prevention, Focus News Agency reports. 

The topic is high on the agenda both at EU level and as a priority of the Ministry of Interior and the Bulgarian government. These crimes are transnational in nature and their counteraction requires close cooperation and trust, and constant exchange of information between law enforcement agencies of all member states, Minister Marinov commented. 

“The Ministry of Interior has achieved significant success. In 2018 until September eight joint operations between Bulgaria and other EU countries were conducted, five were related to human trafficking. One of my main tasks is to provide trained staff to enable the coordination between the Ministry of Interior, foreign partners, prosecutors and investigative authorities,” Marinov said.

