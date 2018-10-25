Swans Arrived Back in Coastal City of Varna

Bulgaria: Swans Arrived Back in Coastal City of Varna

This year, swans came to Varna again. Usually, they spend the the winter in the area of the second jetty, BNT. 

The swans come from northern Europe, where the weather gets cold earlier. They enjoy the attention of the residents from Varna who feed them.

The birds are from the protected species of mute swan, so called because of the grunting and snorting noises they make.

They stay on the beach in Varna until late spring when they fly north again.

