Swans Arrived Back in Coastal City of Varna
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 25, 2018, Thursday // 12:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
This year, swans came to Varna again. Usually, they spend the the winter in the area of the second jetty, BNT.
The swans come from northern Europe, where the weather gets cold earlier. They enjoy the attention of the residents from Varna who feed them.
The birds are from the protected species of mute swan, so called because of the grunting and snorting noises they make.
They stay on the beach in Varna until late spring when they fly north again.
- » European Parliament Backs Throwaway Plastics Ban
- » Alert for Strong Wind in 14 Bulgarian Regions
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 10° and 15°C
- » Code Orange Warning Issued for 17 Bulgarian Regions for Strong Winds and Cold Weather
- » Clouds will Continue to Clear and most of Bulgaria will be Mainly Sunny Today
- » Climatologist Assoc. Prof. Georgi Rachev Predicts a Warm Winter
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)