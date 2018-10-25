Bulgarian Parliament’s Social Policty Committee Adopts Disability Act at First Reading

The draft laws on disability and personal assistance were adopted by the Pareliment’s Committee on Social Policy at first reading on 24th of October. Although the texts were criticized by MPs, NGOs, trade unions, employers and people with disabilities, MPs supported them unanimously, reports BNT.

Social Policy Minister, Bisser Petkov, commented that between the two readings the darfts should undergo changes in order to be synchronized.

The law on the people with disabilities provides for changes in financial assistance, the way needs are assessed, improving the environment and the opportunities for work and education. The law on personal assistance sets out the possibilities for using personal assistants.