Bulgarian Red Cross will Mark 140 Years Since it was Established

Celebrations dedicated to 140 years since the establishment of the Bulgarian Red Cross will take place on 25th of October, the press office of the Red Cross said on 24th of October. The jubilee is under the honorary patronage of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, reports BNT.

The events will begin on 25th of October, 2018 at 3:00 pm in Sofia Chamber of the Bulgarian Red Cross, where the management of the organisation, volunteers and officials from all over the country will meet the President of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Federation, Francisco Roca and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross. We accept this visit as recognition and respect for our mission and our long-standing service in the name of humanity.

Sofia City Art Gallery will host the meeting of Francisco Roca with more than 100 young volunteers from across the country. The event starts at 17.00. Together with the Federation President, they will "measure" how much volunteer experience there is the hall and will hold an open discussion on the challenges for volunteer work today.

The 140th anniversary celebration at Ivan Vazov National Theatre starts at 19.00 with the participation of President Rumen Radev. After the official addresses, there will be a concert, entitled "Together We Help", in which prominent Bulgarian artists donate their talent for the cause of the Bulgarian Red Cross.