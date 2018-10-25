Clinical Examinations will Take Place to Detect African Swine Fever in Bulgaria

The wild boar which was found dead at the border with Romania, in the region of the village of Kainardzha near Silistra, have tested positive for African swine Fever virus, Bulgaria’s Food Safery Agency said on 24th of October, reports BNT.

Clinical examinations of domestic animals begin in order to limit the spread of the virus. Hunting groups will search the risky areas for sick or dead wild pigs.

The search for dead or ill wild boars in the border area will also include inspectors from the Food Safety Agency and forestry officials as well as border authorities.

The 30-40 kg wild pig was found a metre away from the wire fence on the Bulgarian territory, but hunters in the area suspect it may have been thrown there.

It was already destroyed and buried, and the site wss disinfected.