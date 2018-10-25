Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 10° and 15°C
October 25, 2018, Thursday
Today it will be mostly sunny. There will still be strong wind from northwest, weakening in the evening. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency. Maximum temperatures in the range of 10°C to 15°C. The atmospheric pressure, a little lower than the average for the month, will slightly rise.
