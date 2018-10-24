Deputy Prime Minister Donchev met with the Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria

24 October 2018, Sofia - Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev met with the Association of Honorary Consuls yesterday in Sofia to discuss the possibilities for working together to develop the international and economic relations of our country. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev was also present at the meeting. The two representatives were welcomed by the President of the Association Borislav Boyanov - Honorary Consul General of Malta, Deputy Chairman and Honorary Consul General of the Seychelles - Maxim Behar and members of the Association Board.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev presented details of the foreign economic policy of the government. He stressed the important role of Honorary Consuls accredited in Bulgaria in foreign countries for the development of our country's international relations, the improvement of the business environment and the attraction of foreign investments. Borislav Boyanov explained in detail the activities of the Association and the readiness to work even more deeply in partnership with both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other institutions.

The Board of the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria decided that these meetings will become a regular practice and various topics related to the cooperation between our country and the states represented by the accredited consuls will be discussed.



About the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria:

The Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria was established in 2004 in Sofia and is a full member of the World Association of Honorary Consuls. The Association has its own Code of Ethics and is actively involved in public and diplomatic life in many countries.