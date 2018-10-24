164 Fired and 147 Assigned to Sofia Airport from the Beginning of the Year

More than 2,300 people work at Sofia Airport, according to a written response by Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to a MP question. The report provided by the Ministry covers the period January - September 2018.

Data show that in January the total number of employees in 2 324 people. In February they are 2317 and in March - 2 326 people. The following are April, May, June, July and August, where the figures are 2 323, 2315, 2 307, 2 327, 2 331. In September, when is the last reporting period, the number of employees in 2 316 people.

It is clear from the data that a total of 164 were dismissed for the reported period and 147 employees were recruited. The most common ground is the release of employees is the mutual consent, 87 people left their positions, 52 are retired employees and 12 are dismissed due to expiration of their probationary period.

Disciplinaryly released are 4 people, and another 4 have died. 5 employees are released due to lack of the necessary education and qualification.