One Winning Ticket in Record $1.6 Billion US Lotto Jackpot

October 24, 2018, Wednesday
A single winning ticket has been identified in the record-setting $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, organizers said Wednesday.

A single ticket holder in South Carolina will claim that bounty, Mega Millions said on its website.

The winner has not been identified.

Mega Millions said the jackpot is not only a US record but a worldwide lottery record.

The six winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and 5 again as the special Mega Ball.

The record jackpot had set off a lottery frenzy across America, with people lining up at convenience stores, supermarkets and liquor stores to buy a $2 ticket that gave them a roughly one in 300 million chance of winning.

"The moment we've been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited," said Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

"This is truly a historic occasion," he added.

The winner can take $913 million in a lump sum cash payment or the whole pile in annuities over 29 years.

