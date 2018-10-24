Two Bulgarians Jailed on Charges Related to Armed Robberies in Malta

A man has been jailed for armed robbery after he admitted to robbing two shops at gunpoint.

Inspector Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit accused Birkirkara resident Marin Stoyanov Minev, 28 from Bulgaria with stealing from a massage parlour and a betting shop in San Gwann at gunpoint last Sunday. The charge of theft was aggravated by violence, means and value. He was also accused of holding people against their will, carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime and relapsing, reports Malta Independent.

Assisted by an interpreter, the accused stood, hands in pockets, as the registrar asked him his details. He was a driver, he said.

Asked what he was pleading, the accused paused for a few moments before replying “guilty.”

Magistrate Neville Camilleri warned him that he could be sent to prison if he confirmed his plea. He confirmed his guilty, nonetheless.

In his submissions on punishment, Inspector Fleri pointed out that the accused had committed armed robberies and had worked with another person to do so. He asked for an effective prison sentence.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Charlon Gouder, defence counsel, argued that the accused had admitted at the first opportunity and had cooperated with the police. The other offences were simply means to the end. His previous convictions dealt with crimes committed in Bulgaria and had occurred many years ago, submitted the lawyer.

The court, having seen the charges and the man’s admission, found him guilty and jailed him for 3 years and imposed a fine of €233.

In a separate arraignment, Ivan Georgiev Gynrov, 28, of Bulgaria, was accused of conspiracy to commit a crime with Minev, attempted theft aggravated by violence, means, value and time.

He was also accused of having, on 20 August, stolen cash from the Mambo Beach Club in Armier and relapsing.

Gynrov pleaded guilty to the charges.

In his submissions on punishment, Inspector Fleri highlighted that the theft was aggravated and that he was planning an armed robbery with the other man. He has previous convictions in Bulgaria, said the inspector, but he had admitted at an early stage.

He was jailed for two years.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja appeared as legal aid for the accused.