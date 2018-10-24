Bulgarian Special Forces host В-9 Thracian Sword 2018 Exercise

On 22 October, the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence announced that the special forces of the nine member states participating in the Bucharest 9 Initiative (B9) started the multinational military drill “Thracian Sword – 2018” at the Novo Selo Training Area. This year, Bulgarian special forces are hosting the annual B9 exercise from 22 to 26 October, reports ArmyRecognition.

В-9 CJSE “Thracian Sword 18” is held with the participation of up to 200 servicemen of the special operations forces from the Southeast Europe B9 members, which are the Republic of Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Serbia, Romania, Montenegro, the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, the Republic of Albania. This year’s multinational joint training is conducted with the support of the U.S. Army Aviation.

On 1 October 1975, the 68th and 86th Training Parachute-Reconnaissance Bases were merged in the newly created 68th Independent Parachute-Reconnaissance Regiment "Spetsnaz". On 30 July 1993, the 68th Independent Parachute-Reconnaissance Regiment "Spetsnaz" was restructured into 68th Parachute-Reconnaissance Brigade "Spetsnaz" and once again put under the Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.

With the increased threat of international terrorist organisations in the 2000s and 2010s the 68th Special Operations Forces Brigade, renamed to 68th Brigade of Special Forces underwent a moderate renaissance in its special capabilities. The Brigade has deep training ties with similar foreign formations, especially the US Army's 10th Special Operations Group, but also the Portuguese Special Forces Brigade in Lamego, the Greek and Romanian special forces, the Serbian Special Operations Brigade etc. The Brigade has renewed its stocks of weapons (of mostly Heckler & Koch and Barrett manufacture, but also relying heavily on Bulgarian manufactured weapons), special equipment and mobility inventory (Mercedes-Benz Zetros, Actros, Unimog and G-Wagen, HMMWV etc.). It is fully compatible with NATO operational standards and procedures and its Alpha Task Force Detachment is attached to the NATO Quick Reaction Forces. The exact structure is not publicly known, but its around 1 500 service members.

The 68th Special Operations Forces is an independent branch, directly subordinated to the Chief of Defence since 1 February 2017. Before that, the brigade was within the force structure of the Land Forces. It is one of two Bulgarian military special operations units. The other is the much smaller Naval Special Reconnaissance Detachment (МСРО), which is a combat frogmen unit placed within the structure of the Bulgarian Navy.