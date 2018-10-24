Bulgarian Opposition Socialist Party Starts Preparation for Early Elections

October 24, 2018
The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) starts preparation for early parliamentary elections, party leader Kornelia Ninova said on 23rd of October. According to her, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov cannot control the situation in the country, reports BNT. 

The Socialists have submitted a request to the Parliament asking the first item on the agenda tomorrow to be a hearing of the Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov. Ninova reminded that she and PM Boyko Borissov have been serious political opponents for years. She admitted that he has shown that he is a man who is capable of mastering situations and deal with crises. It is definitely not the case now, she said.

Kornelia Ninova: For the first time, he seems to me helpless as prime minister to solve the problem. Yesterday he transferred it to Karakachanov, the day before to Volen Siderov. When your state is in such a crisis, when the society is so brash, it does not look good to be helpless and show frustration that you cannot handle this situation. BSP from now on starts a rapid organization in preparation for early elections.
