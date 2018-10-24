Thracian Tomb of Sveshtari will Undergo Restoration and Preservation

In a year, the Thracian tomb in the village of Sveshtari will undergo restoration and preservation. This became clear after the presentation of the project at the National Archaeology Museum on 23rd of October, reports BNT.

All most characteristic elements of the tomb will be put on display and new artistic lighting will be installed. The tomb will also have a new exposition that tells the story of its discovery in 1982.

Three years later, it also became part of UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

The golden treasure of Sveshtari is the largest find of the recent years and includes golden horse harness decorations, bracelets, buttons, a ring and a tiara, weighing a total 1.8kg. It was found in one of the large Thracian tombs in Sboryanovo reserve on November 7 2012 by a team led by Diana Gergova.

The Thracian Tomb of Sveshtari is 2.5 km southwest of the village of Sveshtari, Razgrad district in northeast Bulgaria.

Discovered in 1982 in a mound, this 3rd century BC Getic tomb reflects the fundamental structural principles of Thracian cult buildings. The tomb's architectural decor is considered to be unique, with polychrome half-human, half-plant caryatids and painted murals. The ten female figures carved in high relief on the walls of the central chamber and the decorations of the lunette in its vault are the only examples of this type found so far in the Thracian lands. It is a remarkable reminder of the culture of the Getae - Thracian people who were in contact with the Hellenistic and Hyperborean worlds, according to ancient geographers.

