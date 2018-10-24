Bulgarian Parliament Rejects no Confidence Motion Against Borissov’s Government over Healthcare

Politics | October 24, 2018, Wednesday // 11:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Rejects no Confidence Motion Against Borissov’s Government over Healthcare

The Parliament voted down a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government over its healthcare policy, Focus News Agencyreports. The motion was rejected with 133 votes against, 99 votes for and no abstentions. 
According to the Parliament rules, a motion of confidence on the same grounds can be tabled no sooner than six months after the previous vote.

The motion was tabled on 15 October by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and debated on Friday. The arguments of the opposition Socialists were divided in three parts: the state of the healthcare sector, the proposed reforms in the system and the BSP’s alternative.

This is the third motion of no confidence in the Borissov’s cabinet. The previous two, over corruption and security, also failed.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria