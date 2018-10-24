Deputy PM Simeonov Apologises for Offensive Remarks
October 24, 2018, Wednesday
Sofia. After the coalition meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov apologised for his remarks about the mothers of children with disabilities, Focus News Agency reports. “At the coalition meeting with the prime minister, we discussed the issue related to the media campaign on my statement and the daily protests in front of the Council of Ministers. At the insistence of the coalition council, I apologise to anyone who has felt upset or offended by my statement in an interview with Skat TV,” he said.
