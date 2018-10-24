GERB and UP will Hold Coalition Meeting at Council of Ministers

Politics | October 24, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: GERB and UP will Hold Coalition Meeting at Council of Ministers

A coalition meeting between GERB and United Patriots is expected at the Council of Ministers today. The coalition partners will discuss the situation amid the demand by the mothers of children with disabilities for resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov and tensions within the coalition, reports Focus News Agency. 

A United Patriots meeting was held on Tuesday, not attended by Ataka leader Volen Siderov. After the meeting, it became clear that Deputy Prime Minister Simeonov would not resign despite public discontent.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov, a resignation at the moment would mean overthrowing the government and returning MRF and BSP to power, which he said was not a solution.

The reason for the mothers’ anger are Simeonov’s remarks that they were a bunch of loudmouths and their children – allegedly ill. His words caused protests across the country with a demand for his resignation.

 

