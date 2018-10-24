Code Orange Warning Issued for 17 Bulgarian Regions for Strong Winds and Cold Weather

Bulgaria: Code Orange Warning Issued for 17 Bulgarian Regions for Strong Winds and Cold Weather

Code Orange warning has been issued for 17 Bulgarian regions, Code Yellow for 10 regions, for strong winds and cold weather, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, reports Focus News Agency. 

The Code Orange is in place for the regions of: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Sliven, Shumen, Razgrad, Silistra, Varna and Dobrich. The west-northwest wind is forecast to increase in the afternoon, reaching an average speed of between 20 and 25 m/s, with possible gusts of up to 32 m/s.

The Code Yellow covers the regions of: Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Yambol, Burgas and Haskovo. In these areas the west-northwest wind is also expected to increase, reaching speed of between 14 and 19 m/s, possible gusts of up to 24 m/s. 

A cold snap is forecast for the entire country overnight.

