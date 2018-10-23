Unique Discovery: Archaeologists Found the Oldest Metallurgical Plant in Bulgaria

Archaeologists discovered a kind of metallurgical plant during digs near Sozopol. The information was announced on the air of Darik Burgas by Dimitar Nedev, director of the Archaeological Museum in the Old Town. The find dates back to the first decades since Apollonia was founded. An ancient mine has emerged during excavations in the Meden Rid area, near the Bakarlaka Hill. There were the most well-known and richest mines in the ancient antiquity, experts said. The discovery of Peter Leshakov and Krasimir Nikov proves that Sozopol in the classical antiquity was one of the largest metallurgical and ore mining centers in the ancient world.

A rocky field is about a kilometer and two hundred meters without tunnels, with open spouts, and in its most concentrated part, on the northern slope of the excavation, from which the ancient miners have mined ores, two types of furnaces were found. Examinations continue.

Experts recall that six years earlier in the studies behind the church's apse to the south wall, below the lower level of the necropolis dating back to the late sixth-seven centuries, two other foundries were found.

The findings show that the intensive development of ore deposits in a copper hill in the region began since the archaic period and testify to the advanced technology in the field of metallurgy, said Dimitar Nedev.

He stressed that with the same technique, in the old Sozopol, a cast of the Colossal statue of the god Apollo, reflected in the works of the ancient chroniclers, was made. The statue has decorated the central temple in Apollonia and its author is the famous ancient Greek sculptor Kalamis. Bronze maneuver of Apollo cost 500 talents of gold. It was extremely expensive and was the only colossus in the outside of the Greek world.