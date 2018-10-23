Overturned Lorry Blocks Traffic on Trakia Motorway

Trakia Motorway in the section of Pazardzhik on 23rd of October remains closed for traffic in the direction to Sofia due to a road accident with an overturned lorry with Turkish registration. A long queue of waiting vehicles was formed. The by-pass route is via the Tsalapitsa junction via Pazardzhik. The driver was injured and taken to hospital, BNT.

The crash report was filed at 2:20 pm during the night. Most likely the TIR lorry turned over because the driver dropped asleep. He was taken by an emergency medical team to St. George University Hospital in Plovdiv with a slight head trauma. The test for alcohol showed no alcohol in his blood.

During the accident, the lorry took nearly 100 metres from the crash barrier and turned over on one side, blocking all three lanes on the motorway in the direction to Sofia.

The lorry carried about 20 tonnes of frozen fish that scattered onto the road. For more than two hours, workers transfered the load from the crashed lorry to another.