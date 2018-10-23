Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Meets with the President of Egypt

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borshov meets with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on 23rd of October. This is the third day of PM's Middle East tour, reports BNT.

PM Borissov arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo in the evening on 22nd of October after his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

He was welcomed by Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly.

At his meeting with Egypt’s Prime Minister, Borissov has already indicated that Bulgaria would like to maintain intensive political dialogue with its traditional partners in the Middle East and Africa.

The official meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi takes place in the presidential palace in Cairo. The current visit of the Bulgarian Prime Minister is a second visit at this level in the history of Bulgaria’s bilateral relations with Egypt.

Borissov said that Bulgaria has the intention to develop full and mutually beneficial relations with Egypt in all areas of mutual interest - economy, energy, agriculture, tourism, culture and education. The purpose of the visit is to find specific steps and practical actions to expand cooperation.

Egypt is a traditional trade partner of Bulgaria. In 2016, trade between the two countries reached $ 707 million. Bulgaria exports to Egypt petroleum oils, refined copper, wheat, cars and tobacco. The meeting between Boyko Borissov and Abdel Fatah el-Sisi in Cairo was agreed at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.