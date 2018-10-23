World’s Oldest Shipwreck was Discovered in the Black Sea, About 50 Miles off the Coast of Bulgaria

Bulgaria: World’s Oldest Shipwreck was Discovered in the Black Sea, About 50 Miles off the Coast of Bulgaria

The world’s oldest intact shipwreck, complete with mast, rudders and rowing benches, has been found at the bottom of the Black Sea where it has been lying for more than 2,400 years, reports The Times

The 23-metre merchant vessel was found lying on its side by a remote-controlled submarine. British scientists from the Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project, which found the wreck, said its location — about 50 miles off the coast of Bulgaria — revealed how far from shore ancient Greek traders ventured.

It also showed the accuracy of the Siren Painter, an ancient Greek who decorated wine vessels, including one now in the British Museum showing Odysseus tied to the mast of a remarkably similar ship.

 

 

