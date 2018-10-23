Emergency Care Modernisation Project will Cover Every Region in Bulgaria

The emergency care modernisation project will cover the whole country, said Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova after signing a contract for the project implementation, Focus News Agency reports.

“Today we signed a very important project. It will receive a BGN 163.5 million grant. The project will be implemented throughout the country covering 237 facilities of the emergency medical care system,” the minister said, adding that the implementation period of the project is 36 months. The project aims to provide an appropriate and efficient healthcare infrastructure. It will include renovation and construction of new buildings, Minister Avramova explained. The state has an over 50% ownership stake in 34 medical facilities, she said. The project also includes the purchase of 400 modern ambulances with state-of-the-art equipment, the minister added.

