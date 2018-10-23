Bulgaria’s Deputy Defence Minister Attended “Strike Back 2018”

Politics » DEFENSE | October 23, 2018, Tuesday // 11:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Deputy Defence Minister Attended “Strike Back 2018”

Last Friday (19 October), the final phase of the tactical training exercise Strike Back 2018 at the Field Training Ground “Koren” was held. The demonstrations, performed by the participants of the Bulgaria’s Land Forces, on the last day of the combat shooting drill, were attended and watched by high-ranking guests, including Deputy Minister of Defence Anatoliy Velichkov, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

After watching the performed tasks, Anatoliy Velichkov, said that he was impressed and pleased with the capabilities of all servicemen in the exercise, the professional conduct, as well as with the good interaction of the units of the reinforced mechanized battalion.

Strike Back 2018, which purpose was the cooperation of the units, participating in defensive operations, to be enhanced, was conducted with the participation of servicemen, of the 42nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Yambol.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria