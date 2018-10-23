Bulgaria’s Food Safety Agency: No Danger to Consumers Amid Bird Flu Outbreaks

 There is no danger to consumers in relation to the bird flu outbreaks, Dr. Georgi Chobanov of Bulgaria’s food safety agency told the Bulgarian National Television, referring to the two bird flu outbreaks found in the region of Haskovo, where more than 100,000 birds had to be culled, reports Focus News Agency.

“Our measures aim to prevent the spread of the infection. They were implemented fairly quickly and the birds were culled over the weekend,” said Dr. Chobanov. He further said that the outbreaks were found in two separate farms – a duck farm and a poultry farm, with no technological connectivity between the two. “At this stage we have not established a connection between the two farms but in such diseases these measures are important in order to stop the spread of the disease,” he said. The virus strain is H5N8, which is not dangerous to people, the doctor said, adding that the products of the two farms were banned from sale.

