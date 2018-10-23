Bulgaria's NPP Kozloduy Reconnects Unit 6 to Grid after Maintenance

Business » ENERGY | October 23, 2018, Tuesday // 11:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's NPP Kozloduy Reconnects Unit 6 to Grid after Maintenance

Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Kozloduy has completed the planned annual maintenance of its 1,000 MW Unit 6, the power plant announced on Monday. Unit 6 was reconnected to the grid at 10:48 local time, Kozloduy NPP said in a press release, reports SeeNews

During the outage, the reactor of Unit 6 was reloaded with fresh nuclear fuel and the prescribed maintenance works were carried out. Kozloduy's other 1,000 MW unit, Unit 5, is operating at full power. The planned annual maintenance of Unit 5 was completed in May. Bulgaria's energy ministry said in July it has completed works on the project for extending the lifespan of Unit 6.

Kozloduy NPP remained with two operational units - Units 5 and 6, after the plant's four other units, of 440 MW each, were closed down prior to Bulgaria's accession to the European Union in 2007 in order to address nuclear safety concerns of the European Commission.

 

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria