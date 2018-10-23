PM Borisov Visited Dubai Operations Centre Prior to his Meeting with the Emir

The official visit of Bulgareia’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to the United Arab Emirates continues. In Dubai, Borissov met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where 7,000 Bulgarians live, reports BNT.

During the meeting on 22nd of October, the two prime ministers discussed topics of common interest: the development of the political dialogue between Bulgaria and the federal monarchy as well as more intensive cooperation in the areas of the economy, investment, defence, counter-terrorism, innovation and technology.

Prior to the meeting with the Emir of Dubai, Prime Minister Borissov also visited the Police Operations Centre, where he attended a presentation of the vehicles and equipment of the Centre, as well as the skyscraper Burj Khalifa. The Dubai Emir Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has a wealth of $ 12 billion and donates an enormous amount of his money to charity.

The Emirate has oil reserves, which are, however, less than one-twentieth of Abu Dhabi's, and oil revenues are much lower than the revenues from tourism. The annual GDP that Dubai generates is $ 83.4 billion. At its meeting with Abu Dhabi's crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Najhan, Prime Minister Borissov expressed willingness and intent to participate in the World Expo 2020 Expo which will take place in Dubai between October 2020 and April 2021.

In recent years, the relations between Bulgaria and Dubai in the area of tourism have also developed well. There are regular flights between Sofia and Dubai in 2013, where two low-cost airlines operate and the signing of an agreement between the EU and the UAE to drop short-stay visas for their citizens additionally contributes to the increase in the number of tourists.

In the late afternoon, Prime Minister Borissov and his delegation, which includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, will travel to Cairo. There, on 23rd of October, Borissov will meet with the President of the Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. Their meeting was agred at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.