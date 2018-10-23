Clouds will Continue to Clear and most of Bulgaria will be Mainly Sunny Today
Today clouds will continue to clear and most of Bulgaria will be mainly sunny but considerable cloudiness likely to stay in the mountains and southern areas. In the Danube Plain the wind will gradually begin to blow from west-northwest, it will be light to moderate. Expect maximum temperatures between 15°C and 20°C, meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.
Pressure will drop and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.
Southernmost areas along the Black Sea coast will see considerable clouds but rain is unlikely. There will be light to moderate northern wind, highs around 17-19°C.
