Clouds will Continue to Clear and most of Bulgaria will be Mainly Sunny Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 23, 2018, Tuesday // 10:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Clouds will Continue to Clear and most of Bulgaria will be Mainly Sunny Today

Today clouds will continue to clear and most of Bulgaria will be mainly sunny but considerable cloudiness likely to stay in the mountains and southern areas. In the Danube Plain the wind will gradually begin to blow from west-northwest, it will be light to moderate. Expect maximum temperatures between 15°C and 20°C, meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.

Pressure will drop and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

Southernmost areas along the Black Sea coast will see considerable clouds but rain is unlikely. There will be light to moderate northern wind, highs around 17-19°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria