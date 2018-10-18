Seychelles President Faure Meets Honorary Consul General Maxim Behar

18th of October 2018 г., Sofia – Seychelles President Danny Faure met in the State House in Victoria Maxim Behar, the Honorary Consul General in Bulgaria.



Bilateral diplomatic relationship, activities of the Honorary Consul General and his active support towards the 115 island Indian Ocean country were discussed during the meeting. President Faure expressed his satisfaction with Maxim Behar’s active and dedicated work in help of the Republic of Seychelles’ Government. Maxim Behar informed in details President Faure about the activities of Sir James Mancham International Centre for Peace Studies and Diplomacy, named after the founding president of the island-country. Last year, at the official launch of The Centre Behar was elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees.



Maxim Behar had also meetings with the Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles Vincent Meriton, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Barry Faure, former President James Michel and many other ministers and state representatives.





About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a Bulgarian businessman, journalist, and diplomat. Apart form being CEO of one of the leading PR companies M3 Communications Group, Inc. He is is also the Chairman of the World Communication Forum Board in Davos, Switzerland, and from 2015 until 2017 he was President of the World PR Organization ICCO. Behar is a widely know presenter in tens of Universities all over the world, also Ambassador of the African Public Relations Association and Senior International Adviser of Chinese International Public Relations Association.



About The Consulate of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria:

The Consulate of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria has been established in July 2004 with the decision of the Bulgarian Government.

At the end of 2015 the President ot Republic of Seychelles James Michel decided to upgrade Mr. Maxim Behar’s position after 12 of service as Honorary Consul, appointing him as a Honorary Consul General, he signed the Consular Commission.

The Consulate General Headquarters is located in Sofia and its consular region covers the territory of the whole country.The Consulate General is a member of the Bulgarian Consular Association, Mr Behar is its Vice President and Spokesperson, Consulate Genera is also among the foundation members of the Group of the African Diplomats in Bulgaria.

