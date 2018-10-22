Bulgarian PM Borisov: If I Urge Deputy Simeonov to Resign, the Ruling Coalition will Fall Apart

Dubai. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that if he urges Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov to resign, the government coalition will fall apart, Focus News Agency reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Dubai, the prime minister said that a demand by him would violate the agreement that the United Patriots will take decisions between them. “Without a decision of the United Patriots, I cannot do it. I can ask him to resign, but it does not have any legal value in our relationship. If I start forcefully demanding his resignation as the mothers insist, it means that the whole construction will immediately break,” Borissov said, adding that he sees no other possible configuration for a government.