BICA: Business Environment in Bulgaria is not Good Despite Efforts

The business environment in Bulgaria is not good despite the efforts made, said Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA) Chair Vasil Velev after a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, Focus News Agency reports.

Amid 3.5% GDP growth and an 8.5% increase in employers’ remuneration costs, productivity in Bulgaria grows by less than 3% and the country is 12th in the EU in terms of GDP growth, Velev said. At the same time, foreign investments in share capital decrease, along with a decrease in Bulgarian domestic investments, he added.

The businesses have requested eased permit procedures for people from the Bulgarian diaspora to deal with labour shortage. Tax policy was discussed during the meeting. Velev criticised the decision to oblige employers to pay for the first three days of sick leaves, which he said doubled their respective costs. BICA also wants a reform of municipal waste taxes and amendments to the law on accounting and is against quota for disabled people in enterprises.